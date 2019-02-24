Reviewing IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)’s and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ:INFO) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 4.01B 5.29 542.30M 1.05 48.19 comScore Inc. 413.10M 3.26 203.97M -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IHS Markit Ltd. and comScore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IHS Markit Ltd. and comScore Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 13.52% 7.1% 3.8% comScore Inc. -49.38% -34.8% -20.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta means IHS Markit Ltd.’s volatility is 25.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, comScore Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IHS Markit Ltd. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor comScore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. comScore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for IHS Markit Ltd. and comScore Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of comScore Inc. is $20, which is potential -12.43% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IHS Markit Ltd. and comScore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 73.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of comScore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. -4.83% -4.33% -7.6% 0.2% 11.48% 12.49% comScore Inc. -2.41% -6.72% -17.87% -34.41% -44.96% -45.96%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. has 12.49% stronger performance while comScore Inc. has -45.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors IHS Markit Ltd. beats comScore Inc.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.