Reviewing Immuron Limited (IMRN)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

Both Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Motif Bio plc N/A 0.00 22.87M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immuron Limited and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Immuron Limited shares and 7.36% of Motif Bio plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited -1.54% 0% -23.4% -14.45% 29.14% 39.89% Motif Bio plc -9.72% -12.49% -26.94% -37.05% -34.34% -39.87%

For the past year Immuron Limited has 39.89% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -39.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Immuron Limited beats Motif Bio plc.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.