Reviewing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.00M 4.32 10.33M 1.25 1.01 XOMA Corporation 8.97M 13.96 11.23M -1.35 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -46.95% -20.8% -18.2% XOMA Corporation -125.20% -257.7% -25.6%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XOMA Corporation has a 2.64 beta which is 164.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 5.4 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.64% for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $3.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 49.1%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.26% -49.4% -42.2% -31.89% -36.36% -37.93% XOMA Corporation -1.86% 6.27% -14.09% -31.11% -55.68% -58.57%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.