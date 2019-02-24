Reviewing Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN)’s and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN)’s results

Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) have been rivals in the Steel & Iron for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries Inc. 459.59M 0.96 32.28M 1.71 14.76 Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 150.38M 0.08 8.89M 0.81 2.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Insteel Industries Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Insteel Industries Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Insteel Industries Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries Inc. 7.02% 16.1% 12.3% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 5.91% 5.6% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.36 beta indicates that Insteel Industries Inc. is 136.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.’s beta is 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Insteel Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. are 4.8 and 4.4 respectively. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insteel Industries Inc.

Dividends

Insteel Industries Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.12 per share while its dividend yield is 0.53%. Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insteel Industries Inc. and Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.2% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares and 1% of Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held 4.2% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. has 100% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insteel Industries Inc. -8.39% -10.31% -33.94% -23.03% -3.11% -10.91% Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. -7.37% -10.43% -14.31% -41.37% -26.65% -38.11%

For the past year Insteel Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd.

Summary

Insteel Industries Inc. beats Ossen Innovation Co. Ltd. on 15 of the 15 factors.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. The company also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC products and rare earth coated PC products. It markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. The company also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.