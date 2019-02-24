Reviewing Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)’s and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s results

Both Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 4.23B 2.41 375.78M 0.84 40.65 F5 Networks Inc. 2.18B 4.69 496.16M 7.67 21.79

Demonstrates Iron Mountain Incorporated and F5 Networks Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. F5 Networks Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iron Mountain Incorporated. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than F5 Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 8.88% 10.7% 2% F5 Networks Inc. 22.76% 36.3% 17.8%

Risk and Volatility

Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, F5 Networks Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated. Its rival F5 Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. F5 Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Dividends

Iron Mountain Incorporated dividend pay is $2.37 per share with 6.62% dividend yield annually. F5 Networks Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Iron Mountain Incorporated and F5 Networks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 4 1 2.20 F5 Networks Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

Iron Mountain Incorporated has an average price target of $38.6, and a 8.49% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of F5 Networks Inc. is $197.67, which is potential 14.87% upside. The data provided earlier shows that F5 Networks Inc. appears more favorable than Iron Mountain Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iron Mountain Incorporated and F5 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of F5 Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.03% 5.76% -5.4% -1.91% -15.03% -9.94% F5 Networks Inc. -2.78% -11.29% -12.61% -5.51% 26.82% 27.41%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated has -9.94% weaker performance while F5 Networks Inc. has 27.41% stronger performance.

Summary

F5 Networks Inc. beats on 12 of the 16 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. The company also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers. In addition, it offers cloud-based and other subscription services; BIG-IP appliances; VIPRION chassis-based systems; and Traffix Signaling Delivery Controller for diameter signaling and routing. The company sells its products to enterprise customers and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and the Asia Pacific Region. F5 Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.