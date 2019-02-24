Reviewing Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc N/A 81.14 61.92M -4.59 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 174.03M 47.13 507.77M -9.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. -291.77% -38.8% -29.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.4% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 77.8% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 23.45% 28.58% -7.96% -35.5% 0% -39.76% BeiGene Ltd. -11.06% 10.42% -17.53% -31.81% 41.72% 39.54%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has -39.76% weaker performance while BeiGene Ltd. has 39.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats BeiGene Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.