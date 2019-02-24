Reviewing Jabil Inc. (JBL)’s and SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX)’s results

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) and SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX), both competing one another are Printed Circuit Boards companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil Inc. 23.02B 0.20 146.14M 1.31 17.65 SMTC Corporation 173.92M 0.65 N/A 0.46 7.89

Table 1 highlights Jabil Inc. and SMTC Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SMTC Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Jabil Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Jabil Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SMTC Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jabil Inc. and SMTC Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil Inc. 0.63% 4% 0.7% SMTC Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.59 beta indicates that Jabil Inc. is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SMTC Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jabil Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, SMTC Corporation has 1.4 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. SMTC Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jabil Inc.

Dividends

Jabil Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.32 per share and 1.12% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for SMTC Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jabil Inc. and SMTC Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SMTC Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Jabil Inc.’s upside potential is 16.44% at a $34 average target price. Competitively the average target price of SMTC Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 54.96% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, SMTC Corporation is looking more favorable than Jabil Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Jabil Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.9% of SMTC Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Jabil Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, SMTC Corporation has 6.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jabil Inc. -7.45% -11.22% -21.55% -21.71% -16.63% -11.96% SMTC Corporation 0.28% -7.46% 39% 16.13% 126.42% 90.42%

For the past year Jabil Inc. had bearish trend while SMTC Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Jabil Inc. beats SMTC Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors.

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services. The company offers electronic circuit design services, including application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services, as well as designs plastic and metal enclosures that comprise the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as the provision of various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company offers computer-assisted design services, such as PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services, as well as other consulting services, which include the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it provides product and process validation services that comprise product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It provides its services to companies in the automotive, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, emerging growth, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.