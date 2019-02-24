Reviewing JBG Smith Properties (JBGS)’s and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN)’s results

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG Smith Properties 634.44M 9.09 23.66M 0.16 237.58 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 4.60 4.64

Table 1 highlights JBG Smith Properties and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. JBG Smith Properties is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has JBG Smith Properties and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG Smith Properties 3.73% 0.8% 0.4% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

JBG Smith Properties pays out a $1.12 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.74% dividend yield. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has an annual dividend pay of $1.47 per share while its annual dividend yield is 6.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.2% of JBG Smith Properties shares and 40.53% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares. JBG Smith Properties’s share owned by insiders are 3.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JBG Smith Properties -4.54% -3.04% 4.42% 0.79% 13.23% 10.14% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 2.37% -3.53% -6.25% -8.39% 0% -11.43%

For the past year JBG Smith Properties has 10.14% stronger performance while Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has -11.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors JBG Smith Properties beats Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.