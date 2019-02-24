Reviewing Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 58.09M 2.44 34.70M -1.07 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 256.43M 7.36 78.48M -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -59.73% -28.4% -13.1% PTC Therapeutics Inc. -30.60% -32.7% -13.6%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively PTC Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48.5, with potential upside of 47.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.1% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.5% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.31% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -10.19% -29.07% -46.04% -46.63% -73.2% -69.57% PTC Therapeutics Inc. -2.82% -5.5% -26.52% -9.04% 106.09% 106.95%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has -69.57% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 106.95% stronger performance.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.