Reviewing Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU)’s and On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV)’s results

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) and On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been rivals in the Business Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 162.13M 0.53 5.14M 2.24 10.13 On Track Innovations Ltd. 25.23M 1.28 1.10M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and On Track Innovations Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and On Track Innovations Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 3.17% 11.2% 6.1% On Track Innovations Ltd. -4.36% -12.4% -5.8%

Volatility & Risk

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, On Track Innovations Ltd. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to On Track Innovations Ltd.

Dividends

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation dividend pay is $0.7 per share with 2.2% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for On Track Innovations Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and On Track Innovations Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kewaunee Scientific Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 On Track Innovations Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kewaunee Scientific Corporation and On Track Innovations Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 50.5% and 5% respectively. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 10.28% are On Track Innovations Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kewaunee Scientific Corporation -10.58% -21.84% -31.21% -32.9% -23.93% -21.77% On Track Innovations Ltd. 16.64% -7.09% -21.73% -31.12% -25.33% -41.25%

For the past year Kewaunee Scientific Corporation has stronger performance than On Track Innovations Ltd.

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation beats on 11 of the 13 factors On Track Innovations Ltd.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. The companyÂ’s laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture; and laminate caseworks that are used in educational, healthcare, and industrial applications. The company sells its products primarily through dealers, commissioned agents, and a national distributor, as well as through competitive bids submitted by the company and its subsidiaries in Singapore, India, and China. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.