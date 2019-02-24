Reviewing Koss Corporation (KOSS)’s and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s results

Since Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) are part of the Electronic Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss Corporation 22.74M 0.62 N/A -0.36 0.00 Energous Corporation N/A 584.57 49.62M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Koss Corporation and Energous Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss Corporation 0.00% -23.2% -15.9% Energous Corporation 0.00% -170% -149.8%

Risk and Volatility

Koss Corporation’s 0.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Energous Corporation’s 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

Koss Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Energous Corporation which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Energous Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Koss Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Koss Corporation and Energous Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.1% and 24.1% respectively. Insiders owned 17.1% of Koss Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Energous Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koss Corporation -5.38% -19.83% -40.76% -13% 18.29% -37.22% Energous Corporation -12.85% -29.08% -37.93% -56.82% -13.49% -63.39%

For the past year Koss Corporation was less bearish than Energous Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Koss Corporation beats Energous Corporation.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact-based charging, as well as at a distance charging. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.