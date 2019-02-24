Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 29.78M -2.13 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 12367.75 31.50M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -9% -8.8% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.5% -39.3%

Volatility and Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 73.7 and 73.7. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.3 and 29.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.39% -46.33% -51.32% -58.79% 37.05% 22.99% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.96% -28.93% -52.38% 1.45% 197.87% 147.79%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.