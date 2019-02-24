Reviewing McDermott International Inc. (MDR)’s and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s results

McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 5.35B 0.26 109.55M 1.87 4.10 Oceaneering International Inc. 1.91B 0.82 212.33M -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of McDermott International Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has McDermott International Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 2.05% 4.1% 1.5% Oceaneering International Inc. -11.12% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.55 beta means McDermott International Inc.’s volatility is 155.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Oceaneering International Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oceaneering International Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Oceaneering International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

McDermott International Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

McDermott International Inc. has a 67.96% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Oceaneering International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.33 average price target and a 9.68% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, McDermott International Inc. is looking more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

McDermott International Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.7% and 0%. McDermott International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -12.06% -25.56% -56.99% -63.01% -64.14% -61.2% Oceaneering International Inc. -10.36% -20.66% -42.93% -38.85% -18.34% -28.81%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc. has weaker performance than McDermott International Inc.

Summary

McDermott International Inc. beats Oceaneering International Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.