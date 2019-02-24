Reviewing MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. N/A 0.00 14.68M -0.42 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. N/A 0.00 13.23M -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -24.4% -23.1% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -66.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Current Ratio is 34.8. Meanwhile, Eyenovia Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.3 while its Quick Ratio is 12.3. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.5% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.44% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 14.8% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -11.35% -27.38% -24.4% -4.33% 28.16% 36.48% Eyenovia Inc. 12.04% 1.59% -23.66% -52.32% 0% -59.68%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eyenovia Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.