Reviewing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc N/A 0.00 72.78M -2.70 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.44 3.45

In table 1 we can see MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -34.2% -28.1%

Liquidity

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.2% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.6% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -7.85% -6.25% 3.41% -17% 0% -17% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -0.2% 1.84% -9.12% 27.04% 45.61% 41.88%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has -17% weaker performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 41.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.