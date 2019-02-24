Reviewing Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 2.87M 3.02 N/A 0.10 35.51 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 15.70M 14.48 21.76M 0.47 10.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mexco Energy Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation is currently more expensive than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 2% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 138.60% 346.4% 256.7%

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy Corporation’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a -0.07 beta and it is 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

On the other side San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share. It’s dividend yield is 9.61%. No dividend is paid out by Mexco Energy Corporation

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares and 24.5% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares. Mexco Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 51%. Competitively, 1% are San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation -5.18% -20% -29.7% -36.61% -17.14% -11.45% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -7.14% -13.18% -12.23% -27.78% -39.34% -41.63%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation was less bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.