Reviewing MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO)’s and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. Ltd 18.17M 2.64 5.27M 0.27 8.30 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 1.63B 0.81 14.84M 1.10 23.38

Demonstrates MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I. Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. Ltd 29.00% 27.9% 21.1% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.91% 1.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. Ltd dividend pay is $0.3 per share with 12.1% dividend yield annually. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MIND C.T.I. Ltd and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.6% and 91.7%. Insiders held 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares. Competitively, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MIND C.T.I. Ltd -1.75% -0.88% -6.28% 1.36% -14.18% -19.13% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -7.24% -9.96% -14.08% -12.11% -17.06% -18.54%

For the past year Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has weaker performance than MIND C.T.I. Ltd

Summary

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated beats on 8 of the 14 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.