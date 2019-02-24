Reviewing Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX)’s and Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. N/A 0.00 12.28M -0.51 0.00 Apricus Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -70.7% -54.9% Apricus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -217.8% -154.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Apricus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.3% and 24.8%. 25.51% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Apricus Biosciences Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -6.11% -1.6% -25% -33.87% -34.57% -33.87% Apricus Biosciences Inc. -9.8% -21.3% 4.15% -35.42% -84.32% -85%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. Its lead product is Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also engages in developing RayVa, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of RaynaudÂ’s Phenomenon associated with scleroderma; and Fispemifene, a tissue-specific selective estrogen receptor modulator for the treatment of secondary hypogonadism, chronic prostatitis, and lower urinary tract symptoms in men. It operates in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as NexMed, Inc. and changed its name to Apricus Biosciences, Inc. in September 2010. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.