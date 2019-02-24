Reviewing Motif Bio plc (MTFB)’s and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)’s results

We are contrasting Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc N/A 0.00 22.87M -2.02 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 8.57M 4.20 175.37M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Motif Bio plc and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Motif Bio plc and Achaogen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. -2,046.32% -227.2% -113.1%

Analyst Ratings

Motif Bio plc and Achaogen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 6 0 2.00

Achaogen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.75 consensus price target and a 252.61% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Motif Bio plc and Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.36% and 50.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.4% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -9.72% -12.49% -26.94% -37.05% -34.34% -39.87% Achaogen Inc. 4.35% -45.45% -65.15% -86.06% -83.95% -84.36%

For the past year Motif Bio plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Achaogen Inc.

Summary

Motif Bio plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Achaogen Inc.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.