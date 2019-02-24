Reviewing Moxian Inc. (MOXC)’s and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s results

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian Inc. N/A 101.05 8.60M -0.13 0.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 48.42M 0.55 23.89M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moxian Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moxian Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian Inc. 0.00% 151.7% -603.1% China Finance Online Co. Limited -49.34% -50.6% -25.1%

Volatility and Risk

Moxian Inc. has a -0.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, China Finance Online Co. Limited has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moxian Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, China Finance Online Co. Limited has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Finance Online Co. Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moxian Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moxian Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.03% and 8%. Insiders owned 54.35% of Moxian Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moxian Inc. -0.5% -18.11% -53.98% -73.83% -83.65% -86.49% China Finance Online Co. Limited -31.96% -39.89% -40.76% -48.56% -48.06% -60.07%

For the past year China Finance Online Co. Limited has weaker performance than Moxian Inc.

Summary

Moxian Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.