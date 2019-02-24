Reviewing Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)’s and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s results

This is a contrast between Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio Inc. N/A 2378.96 34.49M -1.30 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.18M -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mustang Bio Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -60% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.3% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.62% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mustang Bio Inc. -17.46% -32.03% -48.76% -52.85% -69.88% -72.39% Intec Pharma Ltd. 10.98% 30.61% 110.41% 72.58% 44.91% 49.13%

For the past year Mustang Bio Inc. had bearish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.