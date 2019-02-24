Reviewing Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)’s and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s results

We are contrasting Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical Incorporated 530.89M 1.78 22.93M 0.07 478.99 NuVasive Inc. 1.09B 2.76 25.21M 0.08 727.66

Table 1 demonstrates Natus Medical Incorporated and NuVasive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NuVasive Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Natus Medical Incorporated. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Natus Medical Incorporated is trading at a lower P/E ratio than NuVasive Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical Incorporated -4.32% -4.4% -2.7% NuVasive Inc. 2.31% 3.1% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Natus Medical Incorporated has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NuVasive Inc. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Natus Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, NuVasive Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. NuVasive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Natus Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Natus Medical Incorporated and NuVasive Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 1 4 7 2.58

On the other hand, NuVasive Inc.’s potential upside is 8.89% and its average target price is $63.55.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Natus Medical Incorporated and NuVasive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.8% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Natus Medical Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natus Medical Incorporated -6.59% 7.03% -7.42% -5.97% -12.8% -13.48% NuVasive Inc. -12.03% -3.83% -18.98% 5.68% -3.45% -4.21%

For the past year Natus Medical Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.