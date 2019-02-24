Reviewing Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)’s and RTI Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s results

Both Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and RTI Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. N/A 0.00 3.38M -0.03 0.00 RTI Surgical Inc. 280.46M 1.07 14.04M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nemaura Medical Inc. and RTI Surgical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nemaura Medical Inc. and RTI Surgical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -84.9% -50.8% RTI Surgical Inc. -5.01% -7.8% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nemaura Medical Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, RTI Surgical Inc. has 3.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nemaura Medical Inc. and RTI Surgical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.03% and 78.8%. Insiders held 71.2% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of RTI Surgical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -14.21% -13.3% -28.82% -41.58% -67.4% -68.04% RTI Surgical Inc. -5.76% -16.38% -11.69% -17.26% -12.67% -4.15%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than RTI Surgical Inc.

Summary

RTI Surgical Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.