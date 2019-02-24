Reviewing Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

This is a contrast between Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. N/A 0.00 11.59M -1.47 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.17M -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurotrope Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neurotrope Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -84% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -49.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neurotrope Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.2% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 20.56% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 50.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. -17.23% -28.99% -47.31% -53.6% -28.05% -30.4% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.84% -22.7% -23.57% -59.36% -77.8% -71.32%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.