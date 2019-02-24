Reviewing Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 42.26M -1.93 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 442.06M 7.19 66.32M 3.12 24.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nightstar Therapeutics plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nightstar Therapeutics plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% -38.7% -35.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15.00% 6.1% 4.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.9. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $84, with potential upside of 3.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nightstar Therapeutics plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 45.5% respectively. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 40.63%. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.87% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nightstar Therapeutics plc -12.92% 23.65% -46.32% -7.57% -23.12% -0.38% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. -7.11% 8.86% -7.26% -7.68% -2.83% -3.25%

For the past year Nightstar Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.