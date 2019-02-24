Reviewing NN Inc. (NNBR)’s and Its Rivals results

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of NN Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.21% of all Machine Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand NN Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have NN Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Inc. 1.24% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.31% 14.18% 8.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NN Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NN Inc. 9.05M 727.32M 0.00 Industry Average 247.89M 2.19B 20.68

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for NN Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 3.25 2.48

NN Inc. presently has an average target price of $18, suggesting a potential upside of 69.81%. The peers have a potential upside of 42.65%. Given NN Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NN Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NN Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NN Inc. -4.04% -43.98% -65.29% -66.14% -74.9% -75.04% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.53% 13.83% 10.14%

For the past year NN Inc. had bearish trend while NN Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NN Inc. are 2.4 and 1.5. Competitively, NN Inc.’s peers have 3.19 and 2.00 for Current and Quick Ratio. NN Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NN Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that NN Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NN Inc.’s peers are 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.40 beta.

Dividends

$0.28 per share with a dividend yield of 2.62% is the annual dividend that NN Inc. pays. On the other side NN Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 2.84%.

Summary

NN Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors NN Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, manufactures high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company operates through three segments: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment manufactures and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings. The Precision Engineered Products Group segment manufactures a range of components, assemblies, and instruments, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, orthopedic system tools, laparoscopic devices, drug delivery devices, and catheter components for the medical end market, electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies and precision stampings for the electrical control end market, precision components, assemblies and electrical contacts for the automotive end market, and various engineered materials for the aerospace and defense end market. This segment also manufactures and sells precision plastic retainers for ball and roller bearings; and various specialized plastic products, such as automotive under-the-hood components, electronic instrument cases, and precision electronic connectors and lenses. The Autocam Precision Components Group segment offers precision-machined metal components and subassemblies for the consumer transportation, industrial technology, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel engine end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee.