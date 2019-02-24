Reviewing Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)’s results

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 124.00M 2.72 95.31M -1.98 0.00 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1.42B 0.41 147.14M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nordic American Tankers Limited and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited -76.86% -35.5% -21.5% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -10.36% -13.7% -3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Tankers Limited has a -0.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordic American Tankers Limited are 4.3 and 3.5. Competitively, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited pays out a $0.07 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 3.07% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.02 per share with a dividend yield of 1.42% for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nordic American Tankers Limited and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 1 0 2.50 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 1 0 2.50

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s downside potential is -47.48% at a $1.25 consensus price target. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $1 consensus price target and a -28.06% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. seems more appealing than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares. Competitively, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has 42.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited -6.78% -19.12% 29.72% 22.77% -22.97% 11.79% Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -6.02% -20.81% -28.44% -40.46% -30.04% -33.9%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited had bullish trend while Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 13 factors Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.