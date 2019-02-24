Reviewing Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa (NAZ)’s and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (:)’s results

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa (NYSE:NAZ) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (:) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa 10.03M 14.55 N/A -0.02 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.80 18.08

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 6%

Dividends

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa dividend pay is $0.58 per share with 4.66% dividend yield annually. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.55% and 80.6% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa 0.42% 1.71% -4.04% -7.11% -18.96% -15.98% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 4.08% 0.9% -2.74% -11.88% -6.19% -9.41%

For the past year Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa’s stock price has bigger decline than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipa on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.