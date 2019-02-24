Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 68.97M 11.99 2.81M 0.79 15.20 Ares Management Corporation 958.46M 5.43 35.32M 0.50 43.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ares Management Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ares Management Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 4.07% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 3.69% 19.6% 0.7%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund pay is $0.74 per share with a dividend yield of 5.77%. Ares Management Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $1.12 per share and at a 4.82% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Ares Management Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Ares Management Corporation’s potential upside is 0.88% and its average price target is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.79% and 55.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 2.3% 2.83% -7.13% -5.22% -13.56% -11.9% Ares Management Corporation -3.21% -0.05% 2.94% 0.32% 16.15% 8.6%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has -11.9% weaker performance while Ares Management Corporation has 8.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 11 of the 15 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.