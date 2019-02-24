Reviewing Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

We are contrasting Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 50.57M -1.40 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ophthotech Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% -227.1% -32.1% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ophthotech Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 0%. About 0.57% of Ophthotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation -13.87% -28.8% -32.97% -50.4% -46.42% -48.65% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -4.19% -33.88% -35.74% -56.13% -57.5% -54.29%

For the past year Ophthotech Corporation was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.