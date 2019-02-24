Reviewing Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS)’s and Its Peers results

As Cleaning Products company, Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orchids Paper Products Company has 30.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 39.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Orchids Paper Products Company has 8.23% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 22.98% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Orchids Paper Products Company and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products Company -8.76% -12.30% -4.70% Industry Average 8.10% 24.80% 11.55%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Orchids Paper Products Company and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products Company 16.32M 186.34M 0.00 Industry Average 275.29M 3.40B 19.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Orchids Paper Products Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchids Paper Products Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 6.00 3.00 2.27

The potential upside of the peers is 166.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orchids Paper Products Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchids Paper Products Company -24.86% -34.88% -58.23% -72.03% -90.31% -90.08% Industry Average 0.59% 0.71% 13.85% 36.29% 38.33% 32.71%

For the past year Orchids Paper Products Company has -90.08% weaker performance while Orchids Paper Products Company’s peers have 32.71% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Orchids Paper Products Company has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Orchids Paper Products Company’s peers Current Ratio is 1.53 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Orchids Paper Products Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchids Paper Products Company.

Risk & Volatility

Orchids Paper Products Company is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.14. Competitively, Orchids Paper Products Company’s peers’ beta is 1.07 which is 7.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Orchids Paper Products Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Orchids Paper Products Company’s competitors beat Orchids Paper Products Company.

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under Colortex, My Size, Velvet, Big Mopper, Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, and Tackle brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality. It also sells parent rolls to other converters. The company serves discount retailers, grocery stores, grocery wholesalers and cooperatives, convenience stores, janitorial supply stores, and stores in the food service market. Orchids Paper Products Company was founded in 1976 and is based in Pryor, Oklahoma.