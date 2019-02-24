Reviewing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 78.63M 14.02 102.56M -0.73 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.71B 6.85 2.44B 18.46 20.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. -130.43% -91.1% -59.6% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.36% 25.9% 18.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s current beta is 2.58 and it happens to be 158.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a -11.80% downside potential and a consensus target price of $6.5. Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $412.33, with potential downside of -2.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.7% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.33% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. -3.84% -2.59% 60% 137.22% 171.48% 184.85% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.27% 3.66% -4.42% 21.04% 1.07% 0.43%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.