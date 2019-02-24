Reviewing Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)’s and Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s results

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) and Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.80 0.00 Azure Power Global Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pampa Energia S.A. and Azure Power Global Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% -44.3% -4.4% Azure Power Global Limited 0.00% -1.6% -0.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pampa Energia S.A. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Azure Power Global Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Pampa Energia S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Azure Power Global Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pampa Energia S.A. and Azure Power Global Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia S.A. 0 0 3 3.00 Azure Power Global Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Pampa Energia S.A. has a 55.43% upside potential and an average target price of $53.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.5% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares and 35% of Azure Power Global Limited shares. 38% are Pampa Energia S.A.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.97% of Azure Power Global Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pampa Energia S.A. -3.73% -3.18% 10.26% -31.37% -46.83% -49.7% Azure Power Global Limited -1.78% -13.48% -31.85% -32.43% -25.75% -29.93%

For the past year Azure Power Global Limited has weaker performance than Pampa Energia S.A.

Summary

Azure Power Global Limited beats Pampa Energia S.A. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2017, it had an installed capacity of 12.2 gigawatts. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New Delhi, India.