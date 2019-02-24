Reviewing Parker Drilling Company (PKD)’s and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s results

Both Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling Company N/A 0.00 N/A -16.67 0.00 Oil States International Inc. 1.09B 0.98 19.11M 0.15 121.95

Table 1 demonstrates Parker Drilling Company and Oil States International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Parker Drilling Company and Oil States International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -63.7% -16.5% Oil States International Inc. -1.75% -3.1% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Parker Drilling Company’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Oil States International Inc.’s 1.99 beta is the reason why it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Parker Drilling Company’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Oil States International Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parker Drilling Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Parker Drilling Company and Oil States International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling Company 0 0 0 0.00 Oil States International Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of Oil States International Inc. is $33.2, which is potential 86.83% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Parker Drilling Company and Oil States International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.7% and 0%. Parker Drilling Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Oil States International Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parker Drilling Company -16.79% -50% -65.94% -81.83% -92.1% -92.73% Oil States International Inc. -16.24% -20.63% -37.61% -42.66% -17.81% -33.64%

For the past year Parker Drilling Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Oil States International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Oil States International Inc. beats Parker Drilling Company.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.