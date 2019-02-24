Reviewing Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)’s and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 29.01M 2.00 3.47M 0.90 17.86 Independent Bank Corp. 381.90M 6.21 121.62M 4.20 17.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. Independent Bank Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Independent Bank Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 11.96% 5.1% 0.4% Independent Bank Corp. 31.85% 11.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.12 and it happens to be 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Independent Bank Corp.’s beta is 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.04 per share which is subject to 0.27% dividend yield. Meanhile, Independent Bank Corp.’s yearly dividend is $1.52 per share and 1.81% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of Independent Bank Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 66.37% are Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Independent Bank Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. -4.48% -22.71% -19.54% -15.34% 8.47% -10.36% Independent Bank Corp. -7.55% -7.72% -19.02% -9.39% 5.17% 6.37%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Independent Bank Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc. on 14 of the 15 factors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.