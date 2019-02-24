Reviewing P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Small Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

P&F Industries Inc. has 27.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.05% institutional ownership for its rivals. 36.4% of P&F Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.79% of all Small Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have P&F Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P&F Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.10% 0.10% Industry Average 5.87% 20.49% 8.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting P&F Industries Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio P&F Industries Inc. N/A 64.21M 42.78 Industry Average 133.09M 2.27B 23.74

P&F Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for P&F Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score P&F Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.33 2.43

The rivals have a potential upside of 75.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of P&F Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) P&F Industries Inc. -0.62% 1.38% -3.21% -5.88% 2.52% -4.55% Industry Average 0.00% 1.38% 0.00% 0.00% 2.52% 1.91%

For the past year P&F Industries Inc. has -4.55% weaker performance while P&F Industries Inc.’s competitors have 1.91% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of P&F Industries Inc. are 3 and 1.3. Competitively, P&F Industries Inc.’s rivals have 3.00 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.04 shows that P&F Industries Inc. is 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, P&F Industries Inc.’s rivals are 9.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

$0.2 per share with a dividend yield of 2.31% is the annual dividend that P&F Industries Inc. pays. On the other side P&F Industries Inc.’s peers have dividend yield of 2.01%.

Summary

P&F Industries Inc.’s rivals beat P&F Industries Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It also manufactures and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name. In addition, the company provides a line of sockets under the OZAT brand name; and assembles and markets a line of compressor air filters. P&F Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Melville, New York.