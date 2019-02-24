Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

We are contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 44.52 7.63M -2.54 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 70.43M -3.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -411.5% -179.4% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.2% -80.7%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.78 beta and it is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.06% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 9.09% -18.46% -75.17% -85.48% -93.68% -93.52% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -15.38% -26.32% -25.78% -41.33% -61.01% -54.71%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was more bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.