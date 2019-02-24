Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s results

We are contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 44.52 7.63M -2.54 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 29.22M 20.12 90.24M -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -411.5% -179.4% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -308.83% -31.7% -25.8%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 68.4% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.44% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 9.09% -18.46% -75.17% -85.48% -93.68% -93.52% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -7.82% -14.85% -38.81% -32.78% -21.9% -14.1%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.