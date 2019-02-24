Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 44.52 7.63M -2.54 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 65.17M 5.63 133.95M -4.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -411.5% -179.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -205.54% -69.8% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.6% and 68% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.18% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 9.09% -18.46% -75.17% -85.48% -93.68% -93.52% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -26.89% -39.22% -63.95% -80.13% -89.6% -90.19%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.