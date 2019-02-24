Reviewing Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES)’s and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s results

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 590.10M 0.27 49.01M -0.61 0.00 Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 375.56M 2.45 98.45M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -8.31% -24.4% -6.2% Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -26.21% 35.3% -12.1%

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a beta of 2.64 and its 164.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. are 2.2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Northern Oil and Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 3 0 2.00 Northern Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.25% for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. with average price target of $2.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pioneer Energy Services Corp. and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.8% and 42.5% respectively. About 1.4% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -17% -34.17% -31.15% -59.22% 5% -31.15% Northern Oil and Gas Inc. -11.42% -28.57% -28.12% -21.05% 53.06% 9.76%

For the past year Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has -31.15% weaker performance while Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has 9.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. beats Northern Oil and Gas Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.