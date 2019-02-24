Reviewing Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL)’s and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s results

Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software Inc. 621.53M 8.83 140.21M -0.74 0.00 Materialise NV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 155.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software Inc. -22.56% 0% 0% Materialise NV 0.00% 4.4% 1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pivotal Software Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Materialise NV has 2.4 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pivotal Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Materialise NV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pivotal Software Inc. and Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 15.6% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pivotal Software Inc. 0.67% -3.89% -33.02% -13.9% 0% 14.62% Materialise NV 0.43% -4.14% -2.88% 11.08% 0.64% 11.25%

For the past year Pivotal Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Materialise NV.

Summary

Materialise NV beats on 6 of the 10 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.