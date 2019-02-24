Reviewing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2185.66 27.98M -0.25 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 705.48M 4.57 100.12M 1.96 34.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -91.6% -69.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 14.19% 10.8% 9%

Risk & Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 5.5 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s potential upside is 10.93% and its average target price is $70.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. About 7.37% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -8.61% -16.36% -26.34% -29.5% -33.76% -28.48% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -8.02% -3.69% 13.5% 26.97% 57.94% 44.18%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 44.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.