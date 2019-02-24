Reviewing Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s results

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources Inc. 454.56M 3.25 36.62M 0.17 42.94 Lithium Americas Corp. 3.82M 87.20 24.45M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pretium Resources Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pretium Resources Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources Inc. 8.06% 0% 0% Lithium Americas Corp. -640.05% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pretium Resources Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lithium Americas Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Pretium Resources Inc.’s average target price is $14.25, while its potential upside is 76.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.79% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares and 17.47% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares. 6.78% are Pretium Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.03% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pretium Resources Inc. 2.67% 0.69% -0.27% -3.31% -27.94% -36.02% Lithium Americas Corp. -2.62% -14.91% -8.4% -32.67% -60.49% -58.26%

For the past year Pretium Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Lithium Americas Corp.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lithium Americas Corp.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.