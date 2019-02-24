Reviewing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

We are comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 194.92M -3.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -72.6% -56% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.58 beta indicates that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 116.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.16 beta.

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 198.80% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average target price of $37.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.62% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. -10.44% -15.07% -8.47% 162.62% 478.64% 429.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -28.01% -14.98% -25.19% -32.08% -38.76%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 429.3% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -38.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.