Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|24.88M
|-0.74
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|2404.93
|150.48M
|-2.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-185%
|-127.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 53.7 while its Current Ratio is 53.7. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Provention Bio Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 235.43% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.7% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.2% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|12.12%
|-23.82%
|-32.02%
|0%
|0%
|-46.15%
|TG Therapeutics Inc.
|1.59%
|-5.36%
|-55.09%
|-62.35%
|-37.94%
|-37.56%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TG Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Provention Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.