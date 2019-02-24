Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 24.88M -0.74 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2404.93 150.48M -2.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -185% -127.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 53.7 while its Current Ratio is 53.7. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Provention Bio Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 235.43% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.2% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. 12.12% -23.82% -32.02% 0% 0% -46.15% TG Therapeutics Inc. 1.59% -5.36% -55.09% -62.35% -37.94% -37.56%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.