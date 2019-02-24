Reviewing Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN)’s and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s results

This is a contrast between Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 153.58M 4.47 13.79M 2.07 4.46 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 5.22B 1.17 265.34M 1.26 14.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pzena Investment Management Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pzena Investment Management Inc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pzena Investment Management Inc and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 8.98% 35.3% 6.5% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 5.08% 11.2% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta means Pzena Investment Management Inc’s volatility is 31.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management Inc pays out $0.58 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 5.98%. The dividend yield for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 2.4% while its annual dividend payout is $0.49 per share.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pzena Investment Management Inc and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.5% and 79.3%. About 0.88% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -9.5% -10.12% -3.25% -7.23% -14.41% -10.16% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -14.69% -15.43% -18.35% -19.31% -28.31% -29.63%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc’s stock price has smaller decline than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.