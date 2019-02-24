Reviewing Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 (CTV)’s and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s results

Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 (NYSE:CTV) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 I.D. Systems Inc. 52.74M 2.49 3.88M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 and I.D. Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 (NYSE:CTV) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 0.00% 0% 0% I.D. Systems Inc. -7.36% -11.9% -6.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 and I.D. Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.3% respectively. Competitively, 5.8% are I.D. Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 -4.19% -7.87% -10.04% -3.2% -6.49% -4.15% I.D. Systems Inc. -6.83% -5.11% -8.33% -11.62% -16.45% -18.37%

For the past year Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 has stronger performance than I.D. Systems Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Qwest Corp. NT 10/01/54 beats I.D. Systems Inc.

Qwest Corporation, an integrated communications company, provides communications services to business and residential customers in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It offers broadband services that allow customers to connect to Internet through existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions in metropolitan areas and wide area networks, as well as to provide transmission services to wireless service providers; and satellite television services under the DIRECTV brand name. The company also provides local voice services, such as call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, voice mail, selective call ringing, and call waiting, as well as resale of voice services and the sale of unbundled network elements; switched access services to wireline and wireless service providers for the use of its facilities to originate and terminate their interstate and intrastate voice transmissions; integrated services digital network services; wide area network that enables local communications network to link to networks in remote locations; private line services for directly connecting two or more sites; and information technology services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 6.1 million access lines; and served approximately 3.3 million broadband subscribers. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana. Qwest Corporation operates as a subsidiary of CenturyLink, Inc.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.