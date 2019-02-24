Reviewing Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:NYH)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:NYH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 1.82M 10.67 1.10M -0.12 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II N/A 0.00 N/A 0.19 56.65

In table 1 we can see Rand Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rand Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation -60.44% -3.5% -2.8% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rand Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.9% and 20.3%. 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation -1.35% -2.07% 0% -11.12% -17.13% -21.5% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II 2.6% 4.62% -0.19% -2% -8.46% -7.92%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund II beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.