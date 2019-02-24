Reviewing Realm Therapeutics Plc (RLM)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realm Therapeutics Plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 25.23M 12.52 2.78M -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Realm Therapeutics Plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Realm Therapeutics Plc and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. -11.02% -3.6% -3.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares and 29.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.38% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Realm Therapeutics Plc -32.55% -28.21% 0% 0% 0% -70.18% 22nd Century Group Inc. -8.88% 3.75% 0% 24.22% 14.94% -1.07%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has weaker performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.