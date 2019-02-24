Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 127.61 54.59M -2.11 0.00 Equillium Inc. N/A 0.00 9.82M -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -311.5% -97.6% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.5% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.99% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.3% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -8.7% -17.42% -42.38% -82.5% -86.23% -88.22% Equillium Inc. -14.15% -17.66% 0% 0% 0% 0.57%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Equillium Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.